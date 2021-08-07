Mubashir Khokhar murder: Suspects not presented before court over ‘lack of evidence’

LAHORE: Police on Saturday did not present suspects in Mubashir Khokhar murder case before the court after their arrest claiming that there is a lack of evidence to secure their physical remand, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police have not yet nominated the prime suspect Nazim in the case and he was not shown as arrested in the police records.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA Qaiser Mushtaq said that they would not present both the suspect in Cantt Katchery as they lack enough evidence to secure their physical remand.

“Both the suspects are in the custody of CIA police,” he said adding that they are collecting the previous criminal record of the suspects.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Saturday claimed to have arrested Umar, the co-accused named in the murder case of Punjab’s MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother Mubashir Khokhar aka Goga.

The police said Umar along with the main accused Nazim went to attend the wedding ceremony of Khokhar’s son in Lahore on Friday. The co-accused kept on waiting outside the hall.

The wedding ceremony was underway when Nizam opened fire and shot dead Mubashir Khokhar, the first information report (FIR) read.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion when the incident occurred, however, he and the newly elected provincial minister and Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar remained unhurt in the entire episode.

Police had registered a case into the murder of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew at Defence C police station. Nazim, Umar Hayat, and three other unidentified men had been nominated in the case.