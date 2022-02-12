Suspects confessed to killing boy who caught them stealing petrol: police

KARACHI: Two suspects have confessed to killing a minor child who caught them stealing petrol from a motorcycle in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The body of a missing minor boy was found hanging in the Altaf Nagar area of Orangi Town. The minor boy went missing on Saturday evening and later his body was recovered by police.

Senior Superintendent Police West Suhai Aziz told the media that two suspects were arrested in a raid in connection with the murder of a minor boy in Orangi Town. She said that the arrested men have confessed to their crime of murdering the boy after he caught them stealing petrol from a motorcycle.

She detailed that the boy namely Mudassir went missing today and his body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. SSP Suhai Aziz said that Mudassir and his sister were playing in the street when the suspects diverted the attention of his sister by giving her money to buy something for her.

SSP Aziz said that Mudassir’s body was recovered 45 minutes after his disappearance.

Police said that a post-mortem report will ascertain the suspicion of rape with the deceased boy, 7. The body of the minor boy was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal procedures, police added.

