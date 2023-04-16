Mufti Abdul Shakoor death: Police prepare initial investigation report

ISLAMABAD: A death case of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor has been registered at the Secretariat police station, ARY News reported.

The minister died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday night, when his vehicle was hit by a speeding Vigo.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Haji Qudratullah, who in his statement in FIR said Mufti Abdul Shakoor came to his house before Iftar،

The minister left his residence in Parliament Lodges at 8:22 pm and later around 10, the driver of the religious minister informed Qudaratullah’s employee about the fatal road crash.

A Vigo driver hit Abdul Shakoor’s vehicle while driving recklessly, which resulted in the death of the religious minister on the spot, the FIR read and added that the incident should be investigated from every aspect.

Meanwhile, the police have formed an initial investigation report into the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the source said. The vehicle that hit the JUI-F’s vehicle was moving at speed of 110 kilometers per hour against the fixed speed of 60km at Constitutional Avenue.

The vehicle that hit the federal minister’s vehicle was of a squad of a personality associated with the poultry business. There was no technical fault in the Vigo, the sources said.

The Motor Vehicle Examiner report said the signals were off at the time of the accident.

