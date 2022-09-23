Pakistan’s tea termed ‘Number One’ by Islamic scholar Mufti Menk

Mufti Menk, a renowned Islamic scholar from Zimbabwe, visited Pakistan for humanitarian relief in flood-hit areas of Sindh when he tried the famous tea of the country.

Islamic scholar Ismail ibn Musa Menk, commonly known as Mufti Menk is currently in Pakistan for relief work in flood-hit areas of the country and to raise funds for rehabilitation of the affectees.

However, before the scholar embarked on his journey of relief work in the inundated areas of Sindh, he made a stop at a local chai dhaba on a highway to enjoy a hot cup of famous Pakistani tea.

The scholar shared his views on the drink and country in a clip published on his social media, as he said, “MashaAllah we are having some super Madina tea on a highway in Pakistan.”

“We stopped on the side at this beautiful place. It’s an amazing experience, lovely culture, amazing people, and this tea MashaAllah no.1,” he explained.

Another video shared on the social platform sees Menk sitting at another popular food joint in the country while having his face covered with a mask. “Undercover in Pakistan?” read the caption on the snippet, where the scholar described his pleasant experience of sitting in a public place without being identified by the people around.

Apart from his dining stopovers, the scholar shared a series of glimpses from his relief work on the gram. With several snippets of the catastrophic situation in the affected regions, he urged his followers for maximum support and donations toward the affectees.

“Please do whatever you can with any reliable charity or partner for those affected,” he mentioned. “We will have to assist for the next few YEARS.”

Moreover, the scholar acknowledged the love from his followers in the country, while he was also apologetic for his unavailability anywhere besides the affected areas. He stated, “Please forgive me for not being able to entertain any unrelated meetings, visits or invitations. I made no exceptions. I love you all!”

