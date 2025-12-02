Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman hospitalized

KARACHI: Former Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, has been hospitalized after testing positive for dengue, ARY News reported.

The renowned religious scholar was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi, where he is currently receiving medical care.

Mufti Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman’s family has appealed to the public to offer prayers for his speedy recovery.

He served as the chairman of Pakistan’s official moon-sighting committee from October 1998 to December 2020, playing a key role in determining the start and end of Islamic months, including Ramadan and Eid.

During his tenure, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman became a widely respected figure in the country for his religious guidance and leadership in Islamic affairs.

On October 30, 2025, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif handed over the management of sealed mosques to Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman following the federal government’s decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a press release issued by the Punjab government, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee in Lahore. On her request, Chairman of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, attended the meeting as a special guest.

Religious scholars from various schools of thought expressed full support for the Punjab government’s stance and endorsed its efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the province.

During the meeting, it was decided that the management of the sealed mosques would be handed over to Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan. The Chief Minister also ordered the immediate release of individuals proven innocent and instructed officials to ensure their dignified return home.