Mufti Rafi Usmani’s funeral prayers offered in Karachi

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of the renowned religious scholar and President of Jamia Darul Uloom, Mufti Rafi Usmani, have been offered in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the funeral of President of Jamia Darul Uloom.

The funeral prayers were led by Mufti Taqi Usmani, the brother of Mufti Rafi Usmani. The religious scholar was laid to rest in the premises of Darul Uloom Karachi.

One of the top religious scholars in Pakistan and President of Jamiat Darul Uloom Karachi, Mufti Rafi Usmani breathed his last on Friday.

Mufti Rafi had been ill for a long time and was under intensive care.

Mufti Rafi was born on July 21, 1936, into the Usmani family of Deoband, in the Indian town of Deoband. He was named Muḥammad Rafi by Ashraf Ali Thanwi.

Maulana Rafi’s father Muhammad Shafi Deobandi was a Grand Mufti of Darul Uloom Deoband and one of the pioneer figures of the Pakistan Movement.

The renowned religious scholar was the elder brother of well-known Mufti Taqi Usmani. He had also written over 30 books.

