Chilling video shows mugger robbing 87-year-old disabled woman  

DEVON: In a shocking incident, a mugger looted an 87-year-old disabled woman after breaking into her sheltered accommodation in Devon, England.

CCTV footage captured the chilling moment a thief crept into the room of an elderly and disabled pensioner on 20th of May. Dean Lennox, 40, woke her after breaking into her room.

In the video, the mugger can be seen searching the victim’s bedroom using his mobile phone as a torch. The elderly woman is seen staring at him, but unable to react.

He stole three rings, £90 cash, and even her late husband’s wallet and a bus pass, which she had kept for sentimental reasons, and managed to flee from the scene.

The disabled woman broke down in tears when police arrived.

But Lennox’s criminal antics were recorded through motion-activated cameras installed in the elderly woman’s flat by her loved-ones.

He was arrested by police within hours after selling his haul to a local jewellers for £45 – giving them his name and address in the process, Mail Online reported.

Within nine hours of the offence being committed, police had the suspect in custody and had recovered the stolen jewellery.

During the initial investigation, Lennox admitted a charge of burglary and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on June 21.