Muggers arrested after being thrashed by mob in Karachi

KARACHI: Two muggers have been caught red-handed by a mob within the limits of Karachi’s Johrabad police station on Friday as police seemed to have failed to overcome street crime acts in the metropolitan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two armed motorcyclists robbed a citizen and tried to flee when a youngster intercepted them and dragged them to the ground.

Passers-by also joined the youngster and nabbed the muggers and later handed them over to police after beating them up.

The police said that they had arrested the two suspected muggers in injured condition along with the weapons. “Both of them have a criminal record with the police and had previously remained involved in mugging acts,” they said.

کراچی کے علاقے دستگیر میں 2 ڈاکو لوٹ مار کرکے فرار ہورہے تھے کہ ایک نوجوان نے ہمت سے ک لیکر انکی موٹر سائیکل کو گرا دیا بس پھر کیا تھا پورا محلہ جمع ہوگیا اور دونوں لٹیرے خوفناک عوامی تشدد کا نشانہ بنے ،علاقہ پولیس کہتی ہے دونوں ریکارڈ یافتہ ہیں پہلے بھی گرفتار ہوچکے pic.twitter.com/cWyWHParKY — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) February 18, 2022

Earlier in the day, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

