Muggers kill labourer infront of brother during Karachi robbery  

KARACHI: In yet another unfortunate incident of a precious life lost during Karachi mugging, a labourer was killed infront of his brother in the Korangi area of the city after the two were returning from the work, ARY NEWS reported.

The victim identified as Bilal was shot dead infront of his brother Kashif, who shared the horrific episode that occurred in Korangi neighbourhood. “Me and my brother use to earn livelihood for our family and were returning from work when it happened,” he said.

He demanded of the authorities to arrest the criminals involved in the act and said that justice should be served in their case. “We are in contact with the police and will get a case registered against it after offering funeral prayers scheduled after Afternoon prayers,” he said.

Deaths and injuries in mugging incidents have become almost a daily routine in Karachi as on January 12, a young man had been killed in front of his mother for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Road area.

A street criminal had opened fire on a young man for resisting the robbery in the Kashmir Road area of Karachi. A CCTV footage of the terrifying incident had surfaced which showed the armed criminal gunning down the young citizen, Shahrukh at his doorstep.

Within a week after the incident, a woman and her son were shot and wounded by dacoits for showing resistance during a robbery bid in the Federal B. area of Karachi.

The police said that the suspects riding on a motorcycle intercepted the victims who were coming from Karachi Sarafa Bazar after purchasing gold. The dacoits tried to snatch valuables from them.

