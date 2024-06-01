Muggers take away cosmetics from beauty parlour

KARACHI: In a strange event, armed robbers took away cosmetic items from a beauty parlour in Okara district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, three armed robbers held the women present at the beauty parlour hostage and mugged their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

The police said that the robbers also looted cosmetic items of the beauty parlour and manage to escape.

Meanwhile, the olice have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported after a similar robbery in Rawalpindi’s Gulistan Colony in April.

The robbers had snatched mobile phones and cash from women leaving a beauty parlour in Rawalpindi. The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced.

The affected women had filed a written complaint with the police, leading to an investigation into the incident.