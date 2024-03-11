Muhammad Amir’s fury at being called ‘Fixer’ by spectator

The fast bowler of Quetta Gladiators’ Muhammad Amir got furious after a spectator called him ‘fixer’ in National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA), Karachi.

After the match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in Karachi, Amir was called a ‘fixer’ by a spectator from the enclosures, over which the fast bowler got angry and said, “This is what you have learned from home.”

However, the officials of Quetta Gladiators’ intervened and took Amir away from the enclosures.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

It is worth mentioning here that the Gladiators defeated Qalandars in the important match, qualifying for the playoff stage of the Pakistan Super League season 9.