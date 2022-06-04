Muhammad Hasnain back to International cricket? Decision next week

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent the report regarding Muhammad Hasnain’s remodelled bowling action to Australia and is hopeful that he will be cleared, ARY News reported.

APCB has sent a report regarding the remodelled action of pacer Muhammad Husnain to Australia. The result of the remodelled action is expected to be announced next week.

Husnain’s action was reported in January while representing Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

According to sources Hussnain’s reports result would be announced next week.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain was suspended from bowling at the international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal.

In a press release, the PCB had said the assessment on Hasnain “stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits”.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Muhammad Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

The PCB had said that it would appoint a specialist to work with Hasnain to rectify his action.

It had said Hasnain would not be allowed to feature in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, and would instead work on modifying his action.

