Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s physical remand extended

LAHORE: In a recent development, the accountability court on Wednesday handed over Muhammad Khan Bhatti to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a five-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

Following a five-day physical remand, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti and co-accused Muhammad Riaz in the accountability court in the corruption case.

The Accountability Court admin – Judge Naseem Ahmed – presided over the hearing in which NAB requested to extend the accused’s physical remand in NAB’s custody.

The lawyer of Bhatti – Advocate Amjad Parvez – opposed the extension of further physical remand, but the judge of the accountability court granted a five-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, their co-accused, Muhammad Riaz, was sent to jail on judicial remand.

NAB alleged that Bhatti was involved in corruption – exceeding Rs1 billion – in development projects in Gujrat. He was accused of receiving kickbacks of more than Rs1 billion from development contracts even before the construction work began.

The accountability bureau alleged that the funds from the apparent corruption were allegedly transferred to the accounts of Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi through Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Earlier this month, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested former principal secretary Bhatti in corruption case.

As per details, NAB spokesperson said that Bhatti is accused of corruption in development contracts worth Rs 1 billion.

The spokesperson stated that Muhammad Bhatti is involved in illegal appointments across Gujrat and approved 116 schemes through them.