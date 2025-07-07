Muhammad Rizwan ruined his cricket: Basit Ali

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali claimed that wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan has ruined his cricket career with poor decision-making.

Speaking on an ARY podcast, Basit Ali recounted a conversation from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when Rizwan began opening the batting.

Ali questioned Rizwan’s choice, asking why he opted for the role, to which Rizwan replied that he was instructed by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Ali warned him at the time that this move would ruin his career.

Ali argued that while Rizwan managed to score runs as an opener—thanks to the ample opportunities and favorable conditions the position offers—the role may not suit his long-term potential.

He said that in T20 cricket, the focus should be on identifying match finishers and game-changers, particularly those who can score 20 runs off 10 balls, rather than relying solely on openers.

“You might think openers win matches, but it’s the lower-order players who turn games, and their impact is clear,” Ali said, citing examples like emerging talents who prove their worth.

Earlier, the former Pakistan cricketer lamented the lack of support for Ahmed when he was removed from captaincy despite leading Pakistan to victory in the Champions Trophy 2017.

“Social media explodes when Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan is removed from captaincy. But nobody spoke up for Sarfaraz Ahmed at the time,” Basit Ali said.

Erstwhile in the podcast, the former cricketer also called for sidelining the star batter from the Pakistan T20I team.

According to Ali, the former Pakistan captain should be part of the ODI side and play at the No. 3 position.

However, he was of the view that Babar Azam should not be picked in the Pakistan T20I team.

