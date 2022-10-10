Muhammad Rizwan voted ICC Player of the Month for September

LONDON: Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan was voted the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for September 2022 after stellar performances, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a report published on ICC’s website, Muhammad Rizwan was in stunning form in September, churning out some sizzling performances in T20Is.

“The No1 T20I batter continued his domination in the shortest format of the game and put his name on the shortlist for the Player of the Month for September,” the report stated.

On winning the award, Rizwan said: “I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award.”

“I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia,” the right-arm batter said.

He added: “I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully this will bring smiles on their faces.”

In the 10 games that he played last month, Rizwan scored seven fifties. His month began with two scores of 70+ against Hong Kong and India in the Asia Cup. He finished the tournament with yet another fifty and as the leading run-scorer but Pakistan fell short on the final hurdle.

In the first five T20Is of the seven-match series against England, he registered four scores of 60+ to help his side take a 3-2 lead. Despite playing one less game, he still finished the series as the highest run-getter with 316 runs at an average of 63.20 while going at 138.60.

