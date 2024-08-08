Muhammad Yunus sworn in as head of Bangladesh interim government

DHAKA: The Nobel Peace laureate – Muhammad Yunus – has been sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Yunus took oath at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday after weeks of student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighboring India.

“I will uphold, support, and protect the constitution,” Yunus declared during the ceremony, adding that he would perform his duties “sincerely.”

Members of Bangladesh’s 15-member interim government took their oaths, with Nobel laureate Dr. Mohammad Younis assuming the role of Chief Advisor.

Bangladesh’s figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus, appointing him as chief advisor, a role equivalent to prime minister, in the presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen, and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Notably, no representatives from Hasina’s party were added in the interim government.

The interim Cabinet includes sixteen other members, primarily drawn from civil society, and features two student protest leaders.

These Cabinet members were selected during discussions this week among student leaders, civil society representatives, and the military, with Yunus leading the interim government.

Hasina resigned on Monday following several chaotic weeks that began in July with protests against a quota system for government jobs, which critics claimed favored individuals with connections to Hasina’s party.