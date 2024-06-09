Ex-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair announces to quit PML-N

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday announced to part ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to ARY News, Muhammad Zubair announced his decision to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. In support of his decision, Muhammad Zubair said he had differences with the party leadership on the No-confidence move against the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, the 16-month performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government and other issues.

“I Conveyed my differences to the party leadership long ago.”

The former Sindh governor said currently he has not decided to join any political party and will make a decision regarding this in the near future.

Muhammad Zubair said PML-N deviated from its “Vote Ko Izzat Do” slogan.

Earlier, Mohammad Zubair said that PML-N had abandoned the “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) narrative days before the PDM government,

In an interview with, the former governor said that PML-N started with a confrontational narrative, then turned to reconciliation and now they are running the campaign on the economic narrative.

He said that the PML-N supremo had suggested going into election right after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and the then PM Shehbaz Sharif’s assembly dissolution speech was also ready.