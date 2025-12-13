Qamar Bajwa wanted to become a kingmaker: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Former Governor of Sindh and ex-spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Zubair, has claimed that differences between the former Prime Minister and ex-Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa stemmed from the Panama Papers leak scandal (papers that showed offshore companies of government personalities) and the Dawn Leaks scandal.

Speaking during ARY News talkshow “The Reporters,” Muhammad Zubair claimed that soon after he was appointed Army Chief in 2016, Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and put pressure on him to settle the Dawn Leaks scandal.

According to Muhammad Zubair, Nawaz Sharif believed it was the army chief’s responsibility to resolve the issue internally, and this disagreement marked the beginning of the growing distance between the two.

He further alleged that ex-Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, became increasingly annoyed with PML-N leaders, particularly with the political moves of Maryam Nawaz, and demanded that she be silenced, claiming that the situation would settle down if she were.

Muhammad Zubair also accused Qamar Javed Bajwa of blaming the PML-N media cell for orchestrating the entire campaign.

Bajwa’s Alleged “Kingmaker” Role

Former Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, also alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa sought a “kingmaker” role in politics, accusing that decisions were taken against Nawaz Sharif to pave the way for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

He said he was introduced to then senior military official Faiz Hameed by General Bajwa, adding that both officers were on the same page at the time.

Muhammad Zubair also commented on the recent sentence of former ISI Chief, retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, saying such punishment would not have been imposed without evidence of involvement.

The former governor said that by September 2020, meetings with Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed indicated growing dissatisfaction within the military leadership over the PTI government’s style of governance.

Criticising the Economic Situation

Former Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, also criticized the economic policies of the current government and painted a bleak picture, saying Pakistan was experiencing poverty at historically high levels, with purchasing power reduced by up to 60 percent.

He blamed former finance minister Ishaq Dar for bringing the country to the brink of default by repeatedly claiming Pakistan did not need assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Muhammad Zubair also alleged that the extension of the caretaker government period was aimed at delaying elections and facilitating Nawaz Sharif’s return to politics.

Concluding his remarks, Muhammad Zubair said the government had failed to provide meaningful relief to the public, arguing that inflicting economic hardship while claiming to have saved Pakistan did not amount to genuine economic recovery.

Talking about rejoining the PML-N, he added that he had trust in Nawaz Sharif and believed there was a huge difference between Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.