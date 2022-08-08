Muharram 09 processions taken out under stringent security

KARACHI: Central procession of Muharram 9 in Karachi taken out from Nishtar Park as mourning processions across the country moved on to their traditional routes under stringent security measures on Monday, ARY News reported.

The cellular services have also been suspended in several big cities of Pakistan as a security measure today.

The mourning procession taken out from Imambargah Shah-e-Najaf at Martin Road towards Nishtar Park. After the majlis, procession moved to Nishtar Park at About 12 noon and then it proceed on its traditional route to conclude at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Kharadar in the evening.

The participants of the mourning procession offered Zohrain prayers at Imambargah Ali Raza at M.A. Jinnah Road.

The mourning procession after emerging from Nishter Park will proceed via the route of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M.A. Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street Tibet Chowk, M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to conclude at Hussainan Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Sindh Police is using new Safe City cameras for monitoring of the processions to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

I.G. Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon after reaching the command and control centre of the police said that over 2,500 cameras have been fixed at different spots of the city, while modern cameras for face identification also monitoring the route of processions. “It is a software, which helps identification of criminals,” the police chief said about the modern cameras.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) always helps police in performance of its duty. A person with criminal record identified when comes in the focus of the camera,” he added.

