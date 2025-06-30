Muharram 2025: Peshawar bans pillion riding, Afghan refugee movement

PESHAWAR: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Peshawar to ensure peace and order during Muharram 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, a ban has been enforced on pillion riding and the movement of Afghan refugees.

Additionally, aerial firing, hate speech, and misuse of loudspeakers have also been strictly prohibited.

All inns, hotel room rentals, and rent-a-car services in Peshawar city will remain suspended during this period.

Furthermore, shops involved in refilling gas cylinders near the vicinity of processions and religious gatherings (majalis) are also ordered to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Muharram ul-Haram moon was sighted in Pakistan on June 26, and Ashura would be marked on July 6 throughout the country.

The month of Muharram holds deep significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The first day of Muharram is observed as Youm-e-Umar (Day of Umar), marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the second Caliph of Islam, who was assassinated on 1 Muharram 23 AH (644 CE).

Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.