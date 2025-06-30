web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 30, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Muharram 2025: Peshawar bans pillion riding, Afghan refugee movement

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Peshawar to ensure peace and order during Muharram 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, a ban has been enforced on pillion riding and the movement of Afghan refugees.

Additionally, aerial firing, hate speech, and misuse of loudspeakers have also been strictly prohibited.

All inns, hotel room rentals, and rent-a-car services in Peshawar city will remain suspended during this period.

Furthermore, shops involved in refilling gas cylinders near the vicinity of processions and religious gatherings (majalis) are also ordered to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Read more: Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on July 6

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Muharram ul-Haram moon was sighted in Pakistan on June 26, and Ashura would be marked on July 6 throughout the country.

The month of Muharram holds deep significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The first day of Muharram is observed as Youm-e-Umar (Day of Umar), marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the second Caliph of Islam, who was assassinated on 1 Muharram 23 AH (644 CE).

Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.