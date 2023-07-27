Muharram processions’ drone coverage banned in Punjab

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab imposed a complete ban on drone coverage on the 9 and 10 of Muharram to prevent any potential security risks and maintain order during the religious events, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, a crucial meeting focusing on law and order was convened under the chairmanship of the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab aimed to maintain public order and safeguard people during religious observances.

The key discussion of the meeting was centered on reviewing the security plan, with a specific emphasis on Ashura Day, where large processions and congregations are expected.

During the meeting, special attention was devoted to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese nationals, in light of recent security concerns.

To bolster security efforts, it was decided that joint flag marches will be conducted by the Army, Rangers, and police forces to demonstrate a show of force and deter any potential threats.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab directed all Commissioners and RPOs to prepare advanced plans for processions and gatherings, taking into account the possibility of rains that might affect the arrangements.

In line with promoting religious harmony and maintaining peace, the meeting stressed the enforcement of a compiled code of conduct to ensure discipline and safety during Muharram. The security of mosques, Imambargahs, and other places of worship was singled out as a top priority.

Participants in the meeting also recognized the vital role that members of peace committees and elected representatives play in fostering unity and understanding among different communities.

Additionally, Commissioners and RPOs were tasked with closely monitoring the performance of District JITs (Joint Investigation Teams) concerning incidents that occurred on May 9, demonstrating a commitment to addressing past incidents and ensuring accountability.