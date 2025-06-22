Punjab cabinet to strengthen Muharram security framework

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, led by Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, assembled in Lahore to conclude Muharram security arrangements across the division, ARY News reported.



Senior officials attended the meeting, including the Home Secretary, AIG Special Branch, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department, the Divisional Peace Committee and religious scholars’ representatives.

The Punjab cabinet committee sorted the comprehensive security plan for Muharram security in Lahore, guaranteeing that all processions and religious gatherings will be conducted peacefully.

Specific districts are prohibited for a total of 76 Zakireen and speakers from entering, while 71 individuals have been forbidden from delivering public speeches during the holy month.

Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted that all security measures have been finalised in consultation with procession organisers.

“We are ensuring uninterrupted electricity and water supply along all procession routes,” he stated. He also highlighted the pivotal role of religious scholars in promoting interfaith harmony during Muharram.

Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin specified that security personnel will be deployed to the rooftops of the buildings to ensure foolproof Muharram security.

Additionally, officials have been ordered to remove hanging wires and maintain bumpy roads along procession routes.

Malik Sohaib Bharath, another cabinet committee member, confirmed that security arrangements are being monitored across the province.

The Punjab Home Secretary specified that security measures are being implemented to regulate hate speech and sectarian content on social media platforms.

Religious leaders and organisers of processions have stated their approval of the preparations, praising the government’s proactive strategy in ensuring peace during the month of Muharram.

Earlier, the Punjab government has announced imposition of section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th day of Muharram ul Haram.

A spokesman of the provincial home department has said that the pillion riding will be prohibited in the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram.