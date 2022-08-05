Muharram: Sindh govt bans pillion riding from today

KARACHI: Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh province including Karachi for seven days from Friday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the home ministry, there will be a pillion-riding ban in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province from the 6th of Muharram to the 12th of Muharram.

The ban was imposed under article 144 of the penal laws and on the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh in order to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

The home department, however, said that officials and personnel of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), aged people, journalists, women and children are exempted from the ban. It further warned that those violating the ban will face strict legal action.

It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 (Tuesday) and the government has made security arrangements for the processions to be taken out before and on Ashura day.

NCOC recommendations for Muharram

National Command and Operation Control (NCOC) has issued Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) for processions and public gatherings in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to details, the NCOC has issued SOPs for public gatherings and processions in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Wearing a mask and using sanitisers during the holy month have been made compulsory by NCOC.

The NCOC added that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to participate in processions. Moreover, all procession venues should be open with good ventilation, the NCOC added.

Older people and children have been suggested to watch processions and public gatherings from home, the NCOC said.

