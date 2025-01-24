Mukesh Ambani family buy India’s first bulletproof Rolls Royce

With immense power and wealth comes the challenge of ensuring safety. For the Mukesh Ambani family, this challenge is seamlessly tackled with their latest addition—a bulletproof Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Known for their opulent car collection, this is not their first Cullinan, but this one stands out with its fully armored design to thwart any potential threats.

Armored for Ultimate Protection

The bespoke Cullinan, finished in an elegant silver shade, has been customized to provide maximum security.

The car’s cabin, roof, and floor are reinforced to withstand direct rifle fire and grenade attacks. Additionally, the windshield, windows, doors, and even the fuel tank have been designed to resist explosions, making it nearly impenetrable.

To ensure uninterrupted mobility during an attack, the vehicle is equipped with advanced run-flat tires featuring polycarbonate inserts.

These allow the tires to function even after being punctured under heavy fire, ensuring the vehicle can escape from dangerous situations with ease.

Cost

The precise cost of this highly customized Cullinan is hard to estimate due to its extensive bulletproofing.

However, considering the Klassen Cullinan’s price tag of 1.8 million euros, a similar cost can be expected for this armored masterpiece.

Performance, specifications

Under the hood, the Cullinan features a 6.75-liter V12 bi-turbo engine producing 563 bhp at 5000 rpm and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Despite the added weight from its bulletproofing, the vehicle retains its powerful performance, ensuring it can haul the extra load effortlessly.

The standard Rolls Royce Cullinan starts at ₹7.99 crore (ex-showroom), but this heavily armored version significantly surpasses that base price.

For the Ambani family, this armored Cullinan is not just a luxury—it is a statement of blending safety with sophistication, ensuring unmatched protection while traveling in unparalleled style.

The Ambani family’s Rolls Royce collection

The Ambani family owns a fleet of Rolls Royce cars, including the Cullinan Black Badge edition, several Ghosts, and the Phantom VIII, worth over ₹12 crore.

Each vehicle in their collection represents bespoke craftsmanship, and this latest Cullinan is no exception.