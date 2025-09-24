Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani clash in battle of Kutch

MUMBAI, India: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani’s Adani Group are competing fiercely in India’s renewable energy sector, particularly in Gujarat’s resource-rich Rann of Kutch.

Reliance and Adani together control close to a million acres in Kutch, developing large-scale solar and wind parks. Reliance targets integrated clean energy production, while Adani scales generation and transmission, collectively positioning India as a global clean energy leader.

Reliance has committed ₹75,000 crore to build an integrated clean energy ecosystem, including solar PV, battery, electrolyzer, and green hydrogen production. Adani is India’s largest renewable power producer, leverages its established infrastructure and rapidly expanding wind and solar capacities, focusing on large-scale generation and transmission to strengthen its market lead.

Reliance Industries has secured 5.5 lakh acres in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch, while Adani Group controls 4.6 lakh acres nearby, creating a massive clean energy hub. Reliance is establishing a large-scale, integrated solar manufacturing facility in Gujarat, with a 10GW polysilicon-to-module plant that is planned to expand to 20GW. This primarily focuses on HJT technology, while future developments are aimed at advancing into perovskite cells, which have potential to exceed 30% efficiency.

It also announced plans for a 40GWh battery gigafactory where production will start from 2026. This move will mark Reliance as India’s first major dedicated energy storage manufacturer.

Adani Green is building 30GW of its targeted 50GW renewable capacity at Khavda which is supported by a phase-wise evacuation plan strategy with commissioning schedules. This site benefits from India’s highest solar irradiation after Ladakh.

Both are developing large-scale solar and wind parks, leveraging Kutch’s high solar radiation and strong winds. Reliance plans daily installations of 55 MW solar modules and 150 MWh battery storage, aiming to supply up to 10% of India’s electricity and produce green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol.