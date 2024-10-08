Are Mukesh Ambani, Virat Kohli selling investment schemes?

Fans of star Indian batter Virat Kohli were left surprised after videos of him and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani went viral, showing them selling investment schemes.

The viral videos feature several prominent global figures and celebrities promoting investment schemes and promising huge returns.

However, a cyber security report has revealed that all such videos featuring Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani and Rata Tata were deepfakes made using artificial technology, a method often used by scammers to con people.

Indian tech and research firm CloudSEK revealed that online scammers were creating deepfakes of famous Indian celebrities and business tycoons such as Mukesh Ambani, Virat Kohli and Ratan Tata, among others to trick people into downloading dubious apps.

“Scammers are not only using deepfake videos to lure people to download the dubious app but have also created a fake Play Store to appear genuine,” the firm stated in the report.

To deprive people out of their hard-earned money, the scammers have registered over 1,000 phishing domains in over seven countries, including India and Pakistan.

According to the CloudSEK report, it has uncovered several instances where scammers have used deepfakes of Mukesh Ambani, Virat Kohli, Christiano Ronaldo, Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The videos show these celebrities and business tycoons promoting dubious apps which promise substantial returns after investing a small amount through these schemes.

As per the report, scammers mostly target users in India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in these fake investment schemes.

Last month, actor Hania Aamir became victim to the menace of deepfake technology with her morphed videos.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor warned her fans regarding the inappropriate deepfake videos of her, doing rounds on social media.

With a screengrab of an article by a local publication, reading “Hania Aamir’s indecent video goes viral,” she penned, “This AI stuff is very scary.”