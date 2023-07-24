‘Not part of any lobby…’: Mukesh Rishi on not being friends with Bollywood stars

After entertaining the audience for more than three decades and sharing the screen with mega stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and others, veteran actor Mukesh Rishi says he has no friends in Bollywood.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Mukesh Rishi, 67, confessed that he never attempted to be friends or hang out with Bollywood stars after work, as he preferred to return home and live a normal life instead.

“Main kisi lobby mein nahi hun (I am not a part of any lobbies). In whichever film I am, whoever my senior is, I have respect for them and I don’t expect much,” he said in the conversation.

When asked why he didn’t choose to make friends in the film industry, Rishi replied, “Main sawaal sache dost ka nahi karunga kyunk hum log uss level pe nahi gaye na. Uss level pe nahi gaye jise dosti kaha jaye, (I never reached that level where I could call myself their close friend).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Rishi (@officialmukeshrishi)

“See, every person has their own system. My first thought after shooting was to reach home and go to the gym. Some people stay back and drink, so that’s how they bond. My priority has been clear since the beginning. I know what friendship is. Being friendly towards each other also creates a beautiful atmosphere,” he explained.

“Main kaise kahun ki main Dharam ji ka dost hun, maine itni respect ki hai unki. Dekhiye jo bade log hai na inki zindagi jeene ka ek tareeka hai. So ab unki partiyo mein chale jana dosti ki nishani hai to main to gaya hi nahi zyadatar aur main kahun ki mujhe zyada log bula rahe the, aisa bhi nahia hai. Koi narazagi bhi nahi hai. Aaj bhi Aamir kahin mil jaye mujhe, to respect se milte hai, mere liye ye hi kaafi hai (How can I call Dharmendra my friend when I have so much respect for him. The big people have their own way of living their lives. So, if going to their parties is considered a sign of friendship, then I don’t generally go. And it’s not that many people call me also. Today also if Aamir and I meet, there is so much respect between us and that is enough),” the veteran detailed.