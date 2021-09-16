Mullah Baradar releases video statement after death rumours

KABUL: Amid increasing questions over his whereabouts, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has released his video message.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was last week named as the number two to Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund.

“There had been news in the media about my health and death. Over the past few nights, I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends,” Baradar said in the clip.

The media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, bravely reject all those lies, and I’m 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue in the ranks of the Taliban and we have no problem.

On a recent visit of Qatari FM, Baradar said he was unable to meet the visiting Qatari visiting dignitary as he was on trip.

Got information of the Qatari FM visit to Afghanistan suddenly, he added.

It is to be noted that Indian media was propagating against Mulla Ghani Baradar after he was not on the scene for a time and was claiming about the death of Afghan deputy PM after rifts in Taliban ranks.