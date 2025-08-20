Multan Board 9th Class Results 2025 Announced â Check Here

MULTAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced the results of the Grade 9 annual examination 2025 on Wednesday.

According to official details, the board chairperson uploaded the results to the official website, allowing students to access them online. All educational boards across Punjab released the 9th class results simultaneously. A special ceremony will be held to honor the top-performing students.

In a press release, Muhammad Hamid Saeed Bhatti, Controller of Examinations BISE Multan, stated:

âAs per the decision of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC), the result of the 9th Class First Annual Examination 2025 is being officially released. Educational institutions can view the results of their candidates through their respective portals, while private candidates can access their results via the boardâs website (www.bisemultan.edu.pk).

âCandidates wishing to apply for rechecking of their subjects may do so within 15 days of the result announcement through the boardâs online system, in accordance with BISE rules,â he added.

How to Check the Result

If youâre logged into a Gmail account, click here to check your result.

If youâre not logged into a Gmail account, click here.

Students can also check their results on the official website of BISE Multan: https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Complete Gazette

The result gazette is also available on the boardâs website and can be purchased from the board office. It is a useful resource for those who have lost or forgotten their roll number.

