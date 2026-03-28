Multan kick-start PSL 11 campaign with an easy win over Islamabad

Josh Philippe struck a scintillating half-century after a three-wicket haul by Momin Qamar as Multan Sultans cruised to a five-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 172 in this Pakistan Super League 2025 encounter, Multan Sultans reached 175/5 with eight balls to spare, thanks to a commanding innings by Philippe and steady finishing by captain Ashton Turner.

The Sultans endured an early setback when in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan fell in the third over with just 16 runs on the board. Philippe then rebuilt the innings alongside Steve Smith, adding a brisk 45-run stand before Smith departed for 31 on his PSL debut.

Shadab Khan struck soon after to remove Shan Masood (6), leaving Multan at 70/3, but Philippe steadied the chase with a match-defining 61-run partnership with Turner.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter top-scored with 55 off 35 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, before falling in the 15th over. Emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas provided further impetus with a quick 25 off 11 deliveries.

Turner remained unbeaten on 43 off 28 balls, guiding Multan Sultans home, with Mohammad Nawaz finishing the chase with a brief cameo.

Earlier, Multan Sultans’ decision to field first paid off as Islamabad United posted 171/8 in their 20 overs.

United made a steady start through Devon Conway (26) and Sameer Minhas (28), but regular wickets halted their momentum. Mark Chapman led the scoring with a fluent 40 off 23 balls, while Faheem Ashraf added a late 26 off 17 deliveries.

Momin Qamar was the standout performer with the ball, returning figures of 3/24 in three overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr supported well with two wickets, while Nawaz, Arafat Minhas and Peter Siddle picked up one apiece.