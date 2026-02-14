Multan Sehri & Iftar Time- Ramadan Calendar 2026

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Multan Pakistan | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Multan Punjab

Multan’s historic and spiritual Muslim community, known for its Sufi shrines like the Shrine of Shah Rukn-e-Alam and vibrant Ramadan traditions, can rely on this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in PKT. These timings help families, students, and professionals plan Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in Pakistan around the evening of February 17–18, 2026, with the first fast on February 19, 2026 (subject to official moon sighting by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee). The month ends around March 19–20, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources for southern Punjab. Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or local adjustments. Always confirm with your local mosque, Ruet-e-Hilal announcements, or trusted apps like Muslim Pro or Athan.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Multan with Sehri and Iftar timings (aligned closely with common Multan references like deen.pk and IslamicFinder for consistency):

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 19 Feb Thu 5:31 am 6:05 pm 2 20 Feb Fri 5:30 am 6:06 pm 3 21 Feb Sat 5:29 am 6:07 pm 4 22 Feb Sun 5:28 am 6:08 pm 5 23 Feb Mon 5:27 am 6:08 pm 6 24 Feb Tue 5:26 am 6:09 pm 7 25 Feb Wed 5:25 am 6:10 pm 8 26 Feb Thu 5:24 am 6:10 pm 9 27 Feb Fri 5:23 am 6:11 pm 10 28 Feb Sat 5:22 am 6:12 pm 11 01 Mar Sun 5:21 am 6:12 pm 12 02 Mar Mon 5:20 am 6:13 pm 13 03 Mar Tue 5:19 am 6:14 pm 14 04 Mar Wed 5:18 am 6:14 pm 15 05 Mar Thu 5:17 am 6:15 pm 16 06 Mar Fri 5:16 am 6:16 pm 17 07 Mar Sat 5:15 am 6:16 pm 18 08 Mar Sun 5:14 am 6:17 pm 19 09 Mar Mon 5:13 am 6:18 pm 20 10 Mar Tue 5:12 am 6:18 pm 21 11 Mar Wed 5:11 am 6:19 pm 22 12 Mar Thu 5:10 am 6:20 pm 23 13 Mar Fri 5:09 am 6:20 pm 24 14 Mar Sat 5:08 am 6:21 pm 25 15 Mar Sun 5:07 am 6:22 pm 26 16 Mar Mon 5:06 am 6:22 pm 27 17 Mar Tue 5:05 am 6:23 pm 28 18 Mar Wed 5:04 am 6:24 pm 29 19 Mar Thu 5:03 am 6:24 pm 30 20 Mar Fri 5:02 am 6:25 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12.5 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in southern Punjab. Multan’s timings are typically between those of Lahore (earlier) and Karachi (later), reflecting its central-southern location.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Multan and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!