Multan Sultans break record with 6-wicket win over IU

Lahore: Multan Sultans, with a six-wicket win over Islamabad United, has secured the record for most league stage wins in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The defending champions of PSL Multan Sultans will finish on top of the points table with a record-breaking nine victories in 10 games. Islamabad United previously held this record with eight wins in the league stage of PSL 6.

Islamabad United set a target of 106 runs for the Multan Sultans after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Imran Tahir who got two wickets in his four overs and gave away only eight runs was named the player of the match. Musa Khan was the top scorer from IU with 26 runs off 21 balls.



In response, the Sultans comfortably got to the total with six wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare. Muhammad Rizwan topped the scorecard with 51 runs 42 deliveries.

Despite a loss in the final league game, Islamabad United has secured a spot in the playoffs of PSL 7. Although Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad are tied at 8 points on the points table, the United has qualified for the playoffs on a better run rate.



