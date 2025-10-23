PCB issues show-cause notice to Multan Sultans over PSL violations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a formal show-cause notice to Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, with the contents of the notice now surfacing, sources revealed to ARY News on Thursday.

According to the sources, the franchise faces the risk of termination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) if it fails to provide a satisfactory response to the notice within the given timeframe.

The notice reportedly accuses Multan Sultans of repeatedly violating contractual obligations and damaging the reputation of the PSL.

Serious allegations include claims that the team’s owner encouraged aggressive play, even announcing a $1,000 reward for hitting an opposing player’s helmet with a ball — a video of which is said to be circulating on social media.

PCB sources stated that Multan Sultans allegedly used delaying tactics in the PSL valuation process, failed to provide input during official meetings, and caused reputational harm to the league through social media activity.

As per the PSL contract, no franchise is allowed to take actions that could harm the league’s image or credibility, the notice reportedly reminds the team.

Meanwhile, sources said the valuation process of the PSL, which saw a record 3.4 billion views during Season 10, is expected to be completed within the current week.

The bidding and inclusion process for new teams is also likely to be finalized by December, with two additional franchises expected to join PSL Season 11.

Multan Sultans Respond to PCB Notice:

According to the franchise, the notice warns that failure to comply could result in the termination of Multan Sultans’ franchise agreement and a lifetime ban on Tareen from owning any cricket team in the future.

In its response, Multan Sultans, in its defence, described the PCB’s actions as an attempt to silence constructive criticism.

“Every statement he has made has been in the best interest of the PSL, urging the league to aim higher and do better,” the team said in a statement, calling the notice “outrageous” and reflective of “pettiness within the current management.”