Multan Sultans send proposal to PCB for stronger, more transparent PSL

Multan Sultans have submitted a proposal to the Pakistan Cricket Board aimed at strengthening the Pakistan Super League through better governance, transparency, and partnership.

The letter to the PCB Chairman acknowledges recent tensions but frames this as an opportunity to rebuild trust and put professional systems in place so the PSL can reach its full potential.

Ali Khan Tareen reaffirmed the franchise’s long-standing commitment to the league. The letter notes concerns about ad hoc decision-making and limited management experience, and calls for institutional processes and accountability.

Even though tearing the notice was quite satisfying, it’s time to move forward. In recognition of the PSL as a national asset, we’re putting grievances aside and aiming for a fresh relationship with the board. One built on transparency, cooperation and trust. To that end, I’ve… pic.twitter.com/NEc3PJzez4 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) October 28, 2025



Four key reforms proposed:

Franchise representation on PSL committees and working groups

Formal inclusion of every franchise so policies reflect the league’s collective experience across scheduling, recruitment, ticketing, marketing, and match-day operations. Establish a structured way for franchises to add value to each part of the PSL’s planning and implementation.

Structured hiring for key PSL roles

Franchise participation in defining roles, vetting candidates, and providing input prior to selection to improve merit-based recruitment and professional standards. The PSL has the ability to attract top regional talent and should not have to rely primarily on current or former PCB employees.

Professional management structure

A clear organizational chart with defined departments for operations, marketing, fan engagement, player affairs, and finance, led by a qualified executive team.

Regular reporting to franchises

Monthly meetings on fixed dates with agendas circulated in advance, minutes recorded and shared, and action points tracked across finances, operations, marketing, ticketing, player affairs, and fan engagement. This will increase accountability and collaboration.

The proposal emphasizes partnership over control and aligns all stakeholders around the shared goal of building a globally respected league for Pakistan and its fans.

After a successful decade, Multan Sultans feel it is time to take the PSL to the next level.