Multan: Two killed in armed clash of transporters

MULTAN: Two people including a brother of Pakistan People’s Party leader, were killed in an armed clash between two groups of transporters in Multan, Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

According to details, an armed clash broke out at the Vehari Chowk bus stand between two groups of transporter and in the crossfire, two people lost their lives and two passersby were injured.

The dead have been identified as Rana Mehran, who is said to be the brother of PPP leader Raja Sajjad and Huzaifa Dogar.

The police further said that the confrontation between Rana and Dogger groups has been going on in the area for a long time.

