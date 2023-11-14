Multan woman alleges ‘ASI raped her for 17 days’

MULTAN: A Multan woman has alleged that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Akbar Shaheen continuously raped her for 17 days until she managed to run away from his captivity, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A woman claimed that an ASI Akbar Shaheen and his friends subjected her to rape continuously for 17 days. She added that she managed to run away from ASI Shaheen’s residential quarters and called to police helpline 15 for help.

The victim woman said that she was receiving threats from Shaheen’s colleagues. She added despite her complaints, her medical examination was not conducted so far which would ascertain the facts.

She said that she filmed a video of the ASI’s residential quarters via her mobile phone as evidence that she was kept there. “Instead of dispensing justice, cops started harassing me.”

The woman threatened to commit suicide if justice was not served in her case.

In August, two policemen had allegedly molested a nurse in Faisalabad.

According to police, two cops intercepted a nurse at Kanal Road in Samundari, Faisalabad, waiting with her friend. Cops of the city police station named Shujaat and Suhaib ‘raped’ the nurse and fled.

Getting the information, the police swung into action and arrested both the accused. The SP visited the house of the ‘rape’ victim and assured her provision of justice.

Rape incidents are increasing in Pakistan especially in Punjab and in one such recent incident, a woman was raped inside the X-ray room of Rawalpindi Hospital.