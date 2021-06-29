Multiple cylinder blasts rock Lahore’s Barkat Market ‎

LAHORE: Multiple cylinder blasts at the Barkat Market in Lahore on Tuesday have rocked the surrounding area, days after the city was hit by a terror attack in Johar Town, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the gas cylinders blew up one by one at the market, making it difficult for anyone to go near the spot. “So far 10 cylinders have exploded,” they said adding that at least one person has sustained burn wounds in the incident.

As many as 12 vehicles and multiple shops have been damaged in the incident as per initial assessment as nearby shops in the Barkat Market have been vacated over fears of further damage.

The rescue, police, and district administration have cordoned off the surrounding area and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

It is pertinent to mention here that cylinder blasts have been reported frequently in the country, mainly owing to the use of substandard products.

In one such incident recently, at least four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a private hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

Rescue officials said the injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The glass of the hospital’s windows was shattered by the explosion. A ward caught fire after the blast.