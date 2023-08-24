Multiple railway depts face power outage over unpaid dues

LAHORE: A significant power outage has struck various railway institutions in Lahore due to unpaid dues totaling Rs60 million, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the several railway institution faced power outage including the railway headquarters, divisional superintendent’s office, railway stations, and the adjacent railway colony.

The sudden disruption has adversely affected daily operations within the branches of the railway headquarters, causing inconvenience to the citizens. The outage’s impact has extended to railway employees and commuters alike.

In response to the situation, the Lahore Railways swiftly took action, assuring the immediate payment of 30 million rupees to settle a portion of the outstanding dues. Railway sources have confirmed this commitment to address the financial obligation.

Upon receiving this assurance of payment, officials from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) acted promptly and restored power to the railway headquarters and other affected buildings. This restoration aims to alleviate the inconveniences faced by railway personnel and passengers and resume normal railway operations.