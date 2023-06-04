31.9 C
Mum kills 38-day-old son with paracetamol

In a heart-wrenching incident, a teenage mother killed her 38-day-old baby after giving him excessive paracetamol.

The 19-year-old mother Ellie Jacobs from Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire killed her baby son Archie Jacobs after breaking his leg and foot. She gave birth to her son Archie on a caravan site near Buckingham when she was just 16.

The teenager denied charges of murder earlier this month, but her guilty plea for manslaughter was accepted by prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC.

The court stated that a 999 call was made on June 5 2020 after Archie went into cardiac arrest in Buckinghamshire but he was soon pronounced dead.

The post-mortem report made some astonishing revelations that the youngster’s cause of death was acute paracetamol toxicity.

“Ellie Jacobs has admitted causing Archie’s broken leg and foot in the days prior to his death, as well as admitting that she administered the large paracetamol overdose that caused his death.

