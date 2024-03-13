Mumbai all set to get New York-Like Central Park

Mumbai, the capital city of the Indian state of Maharashtra will soon will have a 300-acre Central Park, like the New York Central Park.

The Maharashtra Government has cleared a proposal to develop a landscaped park of international standards.

Mumbai Central Park

Central Park will be developed on 120 acres of the total 211 acres of the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the government will hand over the plot to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which will be the nodal development agency.

Mahalaxmi Racecourse agrees to hand over land

On Sunday, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) gave its nod to the BMC’s proposal to convert the Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a theme park.

According to reports, 76.24% of the members of RWITC voted in favour of the proposal to return 120 acres of land leased to them nearly 100 years ago, to the BMC permanently.

The BMC had offered to renew the turf club’s lease, which expired in 2013, for a 30-year period if the RWITC hands over half of the 211 acres of land it possesses.

The cabinet has approved granting a lease of 91 acres of land to RWITC for a further period of 30 years from the date of actual possession and renewal of the said lease per the provisions prescribed from time to time.