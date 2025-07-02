Loudspeaker limits imposed on Mumbai Mosques

MUMBAI: As a part of the Bombay High Court ruling, Mumbai police have removed over 1,500 loudspeakers from religious sites across the city, in a step that has sparked legal and public debate.



The court admitted in January 2024 that using loudspeakers is not a vital religious practice, warning officials to impose noise regulations more strictly.

The Mumbai loudspeaker ban arises from requests filed by two housing associations, who claimed that the usage of loudspeakers, especially during early morning azan (call to prayer), was creating noteworthy disturbance to residents.

The court sided with the requesters, affirming that while religious freedom is protected, it must be together in public peace and health.

According to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, the action was confirmed, highlighting, “Loudspeakers have been banned, with temporary exclusions permitted only during religious festivals. We will confirm these devices are not used again without proper authorisation.”



In reply to the Mumbai loudspeaker ban, numerous mosques have opted for the technology. At least six mosques have started using the Online Azan mobile app, which streams the azan directly to worshippers’ phones in real time. This invention aims to sustain the sacred experience while obeying legal restrictions.



However, the crackdown has not gone unopposed. Five mosques in Mumbai’s Vikhroli suburb have submitted a petition in the Bombay High Court, claiming discriminatory targeting and procedural violations by the police.

Read More: India says it will never restore Indus water treaty with Pakistan



The court has sent notices to the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, requesting a response by July 9.

The Bombay High Court ruling regarding the azan has elicited varied reactions; some see it as an essential measure to reduce noise pollution, while others contend that it violates religious freedoms.

Additionally, there have been comparisons made to similar prohibitions in other areas, such as a contentious ban imposed by Israeli forces in the Palestinian city of Jenin.

As legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen whether the Mumbai loudspeaker ban will become a permanent policy or face reversal through judicial review.

For now, mosques across the city are delivering the azan without amplification, marking a significant shift in the city’s religious soundscape.