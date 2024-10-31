Mumbai Police arrests man for issuing death threat to Salman Khan

A day after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a fresh death threat and ransom demand from an unknown caller, Mumbai police arrested the suspected person for allegedly sending the message.

For the unversed, Salman Khan received the latest death threat in a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai Police’s Traffic Helpline number, where the sender demanded that the Bollywood star and MLA Zeeshan Siddique must pay INR2 crores or else they would face dire consequences.

Reportedly, the sender threatened that the two would meet the same fate as Siddique’s father, former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique, who was killed by the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier this month, for his ties with the Bollywood star.

The matter was reported to the Worli Police and the officials started a probe into the message.

As per the latest development, Mumbai police have arrested 56-year-old Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Blue Fame Apartment in Bandra, for sending a threatening message to Traffic Police’s helpline.

According to the details, the officials recovered the mobile phone and the SIM card from the arrested suspect, which was used in the crime.

Reportedly, the police collected the call details record of the mobile number during the probe and based on technical inputs, nabbed the suspect from Bandra.

It is worth noting here that the officials also took into arrest a Jamshedpur man earlier, for allegedly threatening Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanding INR5 crore ransom.

Notably, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.