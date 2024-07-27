Teen loses arm, leg in dangerous train stunt

The viral Mumbai teenager, who recently made rounds on the internet has lost an arm in a dangerous train stunt.

The youngster, identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, had lost an arm and a leg, presenting a menacing example of the danger of performing such dangerous stunts, officials said Friday.

“When the RPF found him, they were shocked since the boy, identified as Farhat Azam Shaikh, had lost a leg and arm in a stunt he performed on April 14 at Masjid station. He told us the July 14 video that went viral was of March 7 this year. It was recorded at Sewri station by a friend who uploaded it on social media,” he said.

In the July 14 video, Shaikh was seen clinging on to a moving Mumbai Local Train as it moves out of a platform at the Sewri station.

A few days later, the RPF traced the boy to his home in Antop Hill in central Mumbai, but to their utter shock, found the teenager now maimed after losing limbs while attempting another stunt.

In a release, the Central Railway cited Shaikh’s tragic example to emphasise the danger of performing such illegal acts which could prove fatal for anyone attempting them. It said that Shaikh is now disabled and faces extreme difficulty in performing daily chores.

“He has appealed to all passengers through a video to stay away from such acts, which are not only illegal but life-threatening.