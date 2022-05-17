Mumtaz reveals why she couldn’t marry Shammi Kapoor despite their love

Yesteryear Bollywood diva Mumtaz revealed why she rejected the marriage proposal from late actor Shammi Kapoor despite her ‘tremendous’ love for him.

Known as one of the most popular couples of Bollywood, Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor dated briefly during the 1960s, but couldn’t lead their relationship into marriage and eventually parted ways.

Decades later, the yesteryear diva has revealed the actual reason why she refused the proposal from Kapoor Khandaan despite her ‘tremendous’ love for the late actor. “I believe Shammiji also loved me a lot. I felt sad that I couldn’t marry him,” the actor told a media portal adding that it was ‘too early’ for her to get married.

“I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me,” she mentioned. “Mujhe kucch banna tha (I wanted to have a career). We separated with understanding. He didn’t do anything to leave a khalish (ache) in my heart. He was very sweet and caring towards me. But you can’t fight destiny.”

Mumtaz went on to admit that the decision proved to be the best in her favor. She said, “Honestly, had I got married, it wouldn’t have worked. Because I’d have always held a regret in my heart. I wanted to act. I wanted to achieve something. The Kapoor family was strict about their bahus not working in films.”

“Nevertheless, Shammi ji married such a wonderful lady, a beautiful person. Neila Deviji’s such a sweetheart. She suited him perfectly and handled him so well,” Mumtaz added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kapoor married for the second time to Neila Devi in 1969, after the death of his first wife-actor Geeta Bali in 1965. Mumtaz on the other hand tied the knot with business tycoon Mayur Madhvani in 1974.

