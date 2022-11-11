Mumtaz Zahra Baloch replaces Asim Iftikhar as FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office in place of Asim Iftikhar, the FO said in a statement on Friday.

Prior to her appointment as the spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch held senior positions in Pakistan and in the country’s foreign missions.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is currently serving as Additional Secretary (Asia and Pacific) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She is likely to take charge in the coming days.

Separately, Saima Sayed was appointed as Deputy Spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

She is serving as Director General (Strategic Communication Division) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a notification for the appointment of spokesperson and deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

Earlier, it was reported that the names of three senior officers were being considered for the appointment of one of them as the spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

