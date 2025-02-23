Munawar Faruqui’s bold new show sparks controversy

Indian standup comedian and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is in the spotlight again, but this time it’s over his latest show, Hafta Vasooli, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

The show, known for Munawar Faruqui’s sharp political and cultural commentary, has gained a lot of attention for its bold, newsroom-style approach. However, the Big Boss 17 winner’s show has now landed in legal trouble.

A complaint has been filed against Hafta Vasooli, accusing the show of offending religious sentiments and promoting vulgarity.

The complainant has demanded a ban on the show, which has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva has filed the complaint and is seeking an FIR under various sections of the BNS law, the IT Act, and other related laws.

The complaint alleges that Hafta Vasooli insults multiple religions and violates cultural values, potentially influencing young minds negatively.

The debut episode of Hafta Vasooli premiered on February 14, featuring Sharib Hashmi and Vivian Dsena as guests.

The second episode, which aired soon after, had Saqib Saleem joining the panel. The controversy surrounding Munawar Faruqui and Hafta Vasooli comes at a time when Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent is also under fire.

In 2021, Munawar Faruqui was involved in another controversy when he and four other stand-up comedians were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

They spent 35 days in jail before being granted bail. Now, with Hafta Vasooli facing similar backlash, it seems like Munawar Faruqui’s bold approach to comedy continues to spark debate.

Back in 2024, Indian stand-up comedian and winner of the Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui reacted to being tagged as a ‘fixed winner’.

However, soon after the results were announced, his fellow finalist, actor Abhishek Kumar topped the trends on the social site X, with many calling him more deserving of the victory, while Faruqui was dubbed a ‘fixed winner’ by them.

Reacting to the same in a post-finale conversation, Faruqui said, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much [scrutiny] as a supposed fixed winner, then it can’t truly be a fixed winner). If I would have been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter.”