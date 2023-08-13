Former MNA Munaza Hassan quits PTI

LAHORE: Former MNA, Munaza Hassan on Sunday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

In a statement, former lawmaker Munaza Hassan strongly condemned the May 9 violent protests triggered after the PTI chairman’s arrest.

Whatever happened on May 9, should have been averted, she added in her statement and announced quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Sources said Munaza Hassan likely to join Istekham-e-Pakistan Party after her return to Pakistan from abraod.

Several PTI leaders, ticketholders, and former lawmakers have quit the party after the May 9 violence.

Recently, former Punjab home minister Col. (retired) Hashim Dogar and other former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers announced leaving the party over May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House came under attack.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former Punjab minister had said that it was difficult for him and his friends to go along with ‘PTI’s narrative’ as “we have decided to party our ways with the party”.