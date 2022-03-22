VIRAL: Muneeb Butt’s sweet gesture of love for Aiman Khan wins internet

Actor Muneeb Butt booked an entire cinema hall to watch the Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi with his actor-wife Aiman Khan in Dubai.

The Koi Chand Rakh star a video which sees him and his wife watching the film.

“Aiman, I have booked the entire cinema for you,” he told his wife who gave him a flying kiss. “If Gangubai (Kathiawadi) doesn’t turn out to be a good film then we would watch the last episode of Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat”

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan and their daughter Amal Muneeb are spending vacation in Dubai.

Aiman Khan, who is the twin sister of actor Minal Khan, tied the knot with fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt back in November 2018. She gave birth to a girl Amal Muneeb.

Aiman Khan rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in “Meri Beti”. Her performances in “Baydardi” and “Bay Qasoor” was highly praised as well.

The actor said that he cannot work with his sister-in-law Minal Khan on a project as people will not be able to differentiate between her and her sister Aiman Khan.

He added that it will be an awkward situation so that’s out of the question anyway.

The Kaisa Hain Naseeban actor chose his co-star Ramsha Khan when given three options and said he would rather work with her as she’s a good friend of Aiman.

