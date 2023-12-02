25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Munich flights, trains cancelled

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Long-distance trains and hundreds of flights in and out of the German city of Munich were cancelled on Saturday because of heavy snowfall, according to statements by Deutsche Bahn and Munich Airport.

Flights were not scheduled to depart or arrive at Munich airport until at least 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday according to a statement on its website.

Trains could not arrive at Munich’s central train station, Deutsche Bahn said on its website. The halt was expected to last all day, it added, advising travellers to rebook their trips.

 

