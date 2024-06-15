Municipal tax collection: Contempt plea filed against Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) filed a contempt of court petition against Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for ‘violating’ the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) directives and imposing municipality tax through electricity bills, ARY News reported.

In a petition, leader of opposition in the City Council belonging to JI, Saifuddin maintained that the Mayor violated court orders and disregarded the legal process.

He maintained that Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured the SHC not to impose Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) on consumers using less than 300 units per month.

“Mayor Karachi had submitted an affidavit, assuring the SHC to establish a committee for consultation with the opposition before approval from the city council,” the petitioner added.

The JI told the SHC that Barrister Murtaza Wahab presented a resolution to impose municipal taxes without following the proper procedure, ‘violating’ the court’s orders.

The petitioner requested the SHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the mayor and restrain him from collecting municipal taxes through ‘illegal’ means.

Earlier on June 11, a resolution seeking collection of municipal utility charges and taxes (MUCT) for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) through K-Electric (KE) power bills was approved by the city council.

The general meeting of the KMC council was held at the Council Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The council approved the resolution seeking the collection of Municipal Utility Tax through KE monthly bills, amid criticism from opposition benches.

Last month, the Sindh High Court directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to complete the exercise of reviewing an agreement about collection of Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) through electricity bills and placing the same before the City Council within three months.

However, the SHC also asked the KMC to proceed with its actions in compliance with applicable law and ruled that any resolutions or notifications issued by the corporation must be considered provisional and subject to the final determination of a petition filed against various provisions of KMC and MUCT rules.